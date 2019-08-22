Lil Uzi Vert Explains Why He Cancelled So Many Shows This Year

(AllHipHop News) Lil Uzi Vert wants his fans to know he has not abandoned them whatsoever.

The Philly rapper has been gaining notoriety as of late, for his penchant to bail on big festivals.

This year alone, he had to drop out of the Rolling Loud Festival, in addition to canceling a string of dates in Europe.

Then last week, Lil Uzi announced he would not be making it to the Leeds Festival in the UK.

Now the rapper is calling on his fans to support him in a trying time for his family, since his grandmother has been in very bad health.

