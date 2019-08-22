Usher And NFL Stars Were Robbed Of Their Jewels By Conniving Beverly Hills Realtor

(AllHipHop News) Usher Raymond and Adam Lambert are among a string of stars who have reportedly fallen victim to open house burglaries.

The musicians, as well as “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley and former football star Shaun Phillips were robbed by Beverly Hills realtor Jason Emil Yaselli and his alleged accomplice, Benjamin Ackerman.

The pair have been accused of various crimes between December 2016 and August 2018, including first-degree residential burglary, identity theft, conspiracy to commit burglary and money laundering.

One allegation claims they pocketed more than $500,000 through fraud and embezzlement.

The complaint says Yaselli would encourage his accomplice to steal luxury items from 14 homes, and sell them to make payments on his credit card.

Yaselli was arrested on Wednesday and prosecutors have recommended a bail of $1.7 million for the realtor. Ackerman pled not guilty and his bail was set at $1.2 million.

