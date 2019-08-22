CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Future and 21 Savage Rent Out Atlanta Water Park for 'Hood Day'

Future Gunna 'Drip Or Drown' Album Release Party At Georgia Aquarium

Future and 21 Savage teamed up to bring some heat relief to fans at a waterpark in Atlanta.

The “Hood Day” was held after Future and 21 Savage rented out the Six Flags White Water Park in Atlanta for their Zone 6 neighborhood.

The rappers spent over $300,000 to rent out the park and give everyone free food and drinks.

Love & Hip-Hop’s Tommie Lee and reality show star, Shekinah Anderson also enjoyed some fun in the sun.

