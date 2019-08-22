Future and 21 Savage Rent Out Atlanta Water Park for ‘Hood Day’

Future and 21 Savage teamed up to bring some heat relief to fans at a waterpark in Atlanta.

The “Hood Day” was held after Future and 21 Savage rented out the Six Flags White Water Park in Atlanta for their Zone 6 neighborhood.

The rappers spent over $300,000 to rent out the park and give everyone free food and drinks.

Love & Hip-Hop’s Tommie Lee and reality show star, Shekinah Anderson also enjoyed some fun in the sun.

Posted August 22, 2019

