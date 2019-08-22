50 Cent’s fashion sense was called out during the premiere of his STARZ drama series, “Power.”

The cast made their way down the red carpet on Tuesday night (August 20) and 50 made the grand entrance, wearing a $2,635 black and white tie-dyed suit with fitness model Jamira aka “Cuban Link” walking by his side in a hot purple dress.

Other attendees included Angela Simmons, Coco, and Ice-T, Tina Knowles and husband, Richard Lawson and rapper, Lil Mama.

50 Cent Arrives To ‘Power’ Premiere In Grand Fashion was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted August 22, 2019

