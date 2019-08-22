Lizzo & Hillary Clinton’s Epic Twitter Exchange Is Something You Need To See To Believe

Lizzo’s hit, “Truth Hurts” continues to be a favorite for women and now one of the most influential women in American politics has confirmed that she is a “Lizzbian.”

When Lizzo posted a video of the 2016 Democratic Presidential Debates with “Truth Hurts” being dubbed as the national anthem, the Internet went crazy viewing the video over 1 million times.

The video shows Hillary Clinton, the only female candidate, standing tall as they lyrics “Why men great til they gotta be great…” plays.

What makes the video even more epic is that Hillary Clinton herself responded to the video with a simple tweet, “I just took a DNA test, turns out …” she wrote. The line that follows confirms that Hillary knows that she’s “100 percent that b**ch!”

