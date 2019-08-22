CLOSE
Events
HomeEvents

Kanye Made Beyonce Cry??

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 29, 2017

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

Kanye West brought Beyonce to tears? Now, hold up beyhive, let me explain! Remember when Ye’ notoriously interrupted Taylor Swift at the VMA’s when she won the female video of the year award? Ye’ said that Beyonce should’ve won for her song ‘Single Ladies.’ Well, that didn’t go over well with Queen Bey.

Check the video here in case you forgot:

 

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Beyonce felt so bad about what happened that she began to cry backstage. One producer allegedly said, “I see [Big Machine founder] Scott Borchetta and I say, “Please have her stay, I will figure out a way to deal with this.” I walk behind the stage — and sure enough there is Beyoncé and her dad, and she is crying. She was like, “I didn’t know this was going to happen, I feel so bad for her.” And that’s when it started to click in my head, and maybe hers, about potentially having the whole arc play out in that one night.”

Another producer added, “It wasn’t until the very end of the night, when Beyoncé won and invited Taylor up, that Beyoncé came down first and I said, “Beyoncé, can we talk, please?” And she said, “No, no, no — I’m not doing press. The person you’re gonna want to talk to is coming down soon.”

What do you think? For the full article, click here.

 

Top 10 Beyonce Songs For Women’s Empowerment

10 photos Launch gallery

Top 10 Beyonce Songs For Women’s Empowerment

Continue reading Top 10 Beyonce Songs For Women’s Empowerment

Top 10 Beyonce Songs For Women’s Empowerment

[caption id="attachment_3161172" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption]   It’s Black Music Month and we’ve collected the Top 10 Beyonce for women’s empowerment!  I mean she is the Queen B and she told us to get in Formation…. so let’s count them down (in no particular order) and remember fem is the future! Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  [sailthru_widget fields=“email” sailthru_list=“subscribers”]   Related Story: Beyonce’s Dad Mathew Knowles Creating Destiny’s Child Musical

 

 

Kanye Made Beyonce Cry?? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Videos
Latest
Future ft. Meek Mill & Doe Boy “100…
 14 hours ago
08.23.19
Booger Sugar Blues: Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Indicted…
 18 hours ago
08.23.19
Young Thug Denies Being Gay, Claims He’s Straightest…
 19 hours ago
08.23.19
Jermaine Dupri Shuts Down Claims That JAY-Z Told…
 22 hours ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close