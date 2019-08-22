CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Benny The Butcher “Took The Money To…,” Murs & 9th Wonder “God Black/Black God” & More | Daily Visuals 8.21.19

Maino and Manolo Rose push some exotic toys and Murs murders a 9th Wonder beat. Today's Daily Visuals.

Talib Kweli In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Are we the only ones who miss seeing Maino walk around in his videos with a gold crown on his head? We know the young king doesn’t need a piece of gold on his head to prove he’s royalty but regardless that’s neither here nor there.

Today the Brooklyn rapper makes his return to the visual game with a new joint for his Manolo Rose assisted “Love and Loyalty” where the two stunt on the streets of New York with Bentleys, drop-top Lamborghinis, and physicals dripping in ice.

Going back to Cali, Murs spits some hard bars over a ridiculously hard 9th Wonder production in the streets of LA for his clip to “God Black/Black God.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Benny The Butcher, Cousin Stizz, and more.

MAINO FT. MANOLO ROSE – “LOVE AND LOYALTY”

MURS & 9TH WONDER – “GOD BLACK/BLACK GOD”

BENNY THE BUTCHER – “TOOK THE MONEY TO THE PLUG’S HOUSE”

COUSIN STIZZ – “TRYIN TO FIND MY NEXT THRILL”

TRAVIS THOMPSON – “GOD’S FAVORITE”

BILLY RAY FT. JINSU – “IN MY HOOD”

Benny The Butcher “Took The Money To…,” Murs & 9th Wonder “God Black/Black God” & More | Daily Visuals 8.21.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Benny The Butcher “Took The Money To…,” Murs…
 13 hours ago
08.22.19
Big Sean Awards Detroit Boys & Girls Club…
 17 hours ago
08.22.19
Spike Lee Calls Out Press For Weak Coverage…
 19 hours ago
08.22.19
Colin Kaepernick Details How Black Man’s Death By…
 19 hours ago
08.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close