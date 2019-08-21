Be Safe, Y’all: Four Students From Spelman & Clark Atlanta University Shot At On-Campus Block Party

Shooting are happening much too often these days, and the victims are getting younger and more innocent. On Tuesday, four students were injured in a shooting at a block party outside the Atlanta University Center library. Police say the victims were female students between the ages of 17 and 19.

The victims were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from graze wounds to gunshot wounds. According to reports, they were hit when someone opened fire into a crowd of about 200 people in front of the Robert W. Woodruff Library on James P. Brawley Drive.

My little sister is a freshman at Spelman & witnessed that shooting last night on Clark Atlanta’s campus where two Spelman sisters were shot. I thank God for her safety. but I pray for those ladies & everyone’s mental & emotional well being down there. — Chey. (@honeygasoline) August 21, 2019

Atlanta police public affairs director Carlos Campos said in a statement:

“Initial investigation seems to indicate an argument broke out between two parties prior to the shooting. It appears the women were not the intended targets of the shooting.”

Two of the injured students are from Spelman College and two are from Clark Atlanta University. Police say that one of the wounded students is Spelman freshman Elyse Spencer of the Rochester, New York. She was shot in the chest and another woman was shot in the leg.

My friend Elyse Spencer got shot. She is a freshman at Spelman. I was holding her arm and we heard gunshots, started running and we went different directions. She is in the hospital now. Please pray for her. — Zu La Reina👸🏾 (@_cloutz) August 21, 2019

Fortunately, all the victims are stable. But the students on campus are pretty shook about the shocking incident. Some weren’t even able to make it home because their dorms were inside the crime scene.

Many students are unable to get home because their dorms are inside the crime scene pic.twitter.com/58j2ZHeZi3 — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) August 21, 2019

Authorities are hoping that the cameras outside of the library captured some of the shooting. Prayers up for the victims and students in the AUC.

Be Safe, Y’all: Four Students From Spelman & Clark Atlanta University Shot At On-Campus Block Party was originally published on globalgrind.com

Written By: kiyonnathewriter Posted 14 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: