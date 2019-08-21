Facebook Admits To Listening To Users Audio Messages

BETTER WATCH WHAT YOU SAY! FEDS..I MEAN FACEBOOK IS LISTENING

Facebook confirmed that they have been using paid contractors to listen and transcribe the audio messages users send each other through the Facebook Messenger app. The company says they are cracking the messages in an attempt to improve their own vioce recognition systems. Reports from Bloomberg say that the contractors don’t know where the audio came from or how it was obtained. Facebook’s main European Union regulator—the Irish Data Protection Commission—opened an investigation to evaluate the legality of the practice.

“Much like Apple and Google, we paused human review of audio more than a week ago,” Facebook stated. They also said they stopped taking audio since then.

Facebook initially tried to cover up the invasive of privacy by saying that users agree to this in their data-use policy included in the platform’s terms and conditions. Bloomberg pointed out that Facebook has no mention of humans interacting with the audio in their data-use policy.