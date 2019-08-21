CLOSE
Stephen A. Smith Reportedly Joining ESPN’s NBA Studio Coverage

 

Stephen A is reportedly joining ESPN’s NBA coverage on Wednesday nights.NBA fans will be seeing a lot more of Stephen A. Smith next season, as ESPN reportedly plans to switch up their NBA studio coverage. According to The Big Lead, it is believed that Smith will be featured as part of Wednesday night’s NBA on ESPN double-headers, although his specific role has not yet been announced. Back in April, The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported that Smith was “in line to become the highest-paid on-air person at ESPN,” and could see his salary double from $5 million a year to $10 million annually.

