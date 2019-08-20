CLOSE
Lewk Of The Week: Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Are Giving Us Serious 60s Pool Party Vibes

The singer and NBA player's groovy fashions look straight out of Beyonce's "Why Don't You Love Me?" video.

The couple that slays together, stays together.

This is definitely to motto for Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert who looked straight out of Beyonce’s “Why Don’t You Love Me?” video for a recent 60s pool party for her mother Nikki Taylor…and they killed it!

First, let’s just look at Teyana’s ensemble. From the flowered hair cap to the oversized pearls to the pink satin and chiffon cover up to the vintage heels, she is definitely a fusion of Valley of The Dolls meets old school Ebony Magazine glamour.

Now, when it comes to Iman, all we see are his thighs and that eggplant in those striped shorts-shorts. It’s seriously giving us all the fever.

 

Why Teyana shared that Iman was mad about these shorts, he ended up being a good sport about it all and was clear on why he agreed to rock them: It was all for the wifey.

Them: You wear the pants in the relationship? Me: I’m married. 📷 by: @justxfred

#Essiessuper60shouseparty Centerpiecedout.com,” he wrote. 

Word.

 

Awwww, young love:

 

Here’s the birthday girl, also Teyana’s longtime manager, looking fab for her mid-forties!

 

 

Sipping a cocktail in the water, soaking in the rays.

 

View this post on Instagram

Vibes!! Loveeeeeeee my bestie @sosick10 💕

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on

 

We also can’t leave out baby girl, Junie!

View this post on Instagram

One themed out family #Essiessuper60shouseparty

A post shared by Iman. (@imanshumpert) on

 

We absolutely love it! Where was our invite?

Lewk Of The Week: Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Are Giving Us Serious 60s Pool Party Vibes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

