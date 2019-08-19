CLOSE
French Montana Says He Will Always Be In Love With Khloe Kardashian

(AllHipHop News) French Montana opened up on his relationship with ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.

The rapper dated the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star briefly in 2014, not long after her 2013 split from ex-husband, Lamar Odom but before she had a baby with Tristan Thompson.

The couple parted ways after less than a year together, but French Montana said he is “always going to be friends” with his former love. Read more here

