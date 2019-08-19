CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

New Music From Rihanna ‘Private Loving’

US singer Rihanna performs on stage at t

Source: ANTONIO SCORZA / Getty


Rihanna fans are relentless. They found out that not only does Rihanna have new music coming, they have the name of the song and the receipts to back up their investigation.

A Twitter account called Rihanna News posted the proof that Rihanna has registered a song called “Private Loving” with her music publisher, BMI.

No word on when the song will be released.

Rihanna’s last album was in 2016 “Anti.”

New Music From Rihanna ‘Private Loving’ was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Watch Snoop Smoke Out ‘Officer Kinney’ at 50’s…
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
Tennessee Store Clerk Faces Up To 60 Years…
 1 day ago
08.20.19
Stevie J Has A New Show With Joseline…
 1 day ago
08.20.19
Idris Elba, LeBron James, Rosario Dawson & More…
 1 day ago
08.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close