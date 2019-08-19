Rihanna fans are relentless. They found out that not only does Rihanna have new music coming, they have the name of the song and the receipts to back up their investigation.

A Twitter account called Rihanna News posted the proof that Rihanna has registered a song called “Private Loving” with her music publisher, BMI.

No word on when the song will be released.

Rihanna’s last album was in 2016 “Anti.”

New Music From Rihanna ‘Private Loving’ was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted August 19, 2019

