Man shot while riding the bus in Avondale

Cincinnati police officers are investigating a fatal shooting after gunfire was exchanged in the area of North Avondale, hitting a man who was riding a Metro Bus.

Police said a call for the shooting came in around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Dana Avenue and Reading Road.

Police said, the shooting victim, Neko Larkin, 21, was riding the Metro bus and was transported by the bus to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At this point, police said they don’t think the bus or Larkin was the intended target.

Larkin was described as caring and quiet by those who knew him best.

“He cared about other people, he was a writer, he was talented,” family member Gayle Graham said.

Larkin was a 2016 graduate of Hughes High school. His family said he was on his way home from work.

“He wanted to help other people. He wanted to become a nurse and help children,” Graham said.

Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor describes the killing as senseless.

“A 16-year-old kid was killed yesterday in the West End, a day before school starts, and we’re just OK with that?” said Pastor, who lives two blocks away from where the shooting took place.

“If this doesn’t break your heart, then I don’t know what does. If this doesn’t cause us to take action, I don’t know what does,” Pastor said.

Police have released photos of a man wanted in connection with Larkin’s shooting death.

Police said the video format has changed the color of the person’s clothes.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 513-352-3542.

