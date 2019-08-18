Sources report that Jay Z will become a part owner of an unspecified NFL team in the “near future”.

TMZ Sports broke the news as fans and cultural leaders share their strong opinions on Jay’s involvement with the NFL. Some feel that Jay has disrespected Colin Kaepernick’s work for social justice, after the All-Pro Quarterback risked his career by kneeling during the National Anthem.

A close friend of Jay Z ensures that his intentions are pure and that he wants to continue to work with the NFL to help create a better environment for its athletes (mostly African American) and fans. The close source also indicates that the team that Jay is seeking co-ownership of is one of his favorite teams and that he wants to continue to be a “change agent” for the league’s public relations and social footing. When asked about possible interference between Jay and the NFL Athletes that are signed to Roc Nation, the source states that “Jay is not an NFL agent and does not take part in the operations of the NFL players in Roc Nation.”

Jay was very vocal about his forward thinking views of involvement with the league during a joint press conference with NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell:

Jay Z Set To Become Part Owner of Unspecified NFL Team was originally published on www.92q.com

Written By: briancxvi Posted 21 hours ago

