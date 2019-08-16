CLOSE
Ohio Committee Rejects Marijuana Use For Autism & Anxiety

The committee warns of symptoms that may affect those from suffering these disorders.

Couple Taking Drugs At Home Together

Source: Monkey Business Images / Getty

The State Medical Board of Ohio committee decided to not recommend marijuana use for people suffering from anxiety and autism. The decision will not add those disorders on the list of others that will allow people to use medical marijuana.

The decision was made on Wednesday after testimony from physicians concern about people with anxiety and autism using marijuana. Physicians say, “the drug offers momentary relief from anxiety but can lead to panic attacks or worsening anxiety for some patients.

The board voted earlier this year against adding opioid use disorder, depression and insomnia as qualifying conditions as well.

Source: 10TV

Ohio Committee Rejects Marijuana Use For Autism & Anxiety was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

