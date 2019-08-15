Shaun King Calls Out Jay-Z Over NFL Partnership: “He’s A Proud Capitalist”

News of Jay Z’s partnership with the NFL caused quite a few heads to turn when it was announced yesterday. In case you missed it, the NFL dropped a press release yesterday stating that the Roc Nation founder would be “entering into a multiyear partnership with the NFL to enhance the NFL’s live game experiences and to amplify the league’s social justice efforts.”

“With its global reach, the National Football League has the platform and opportunity to inspire change across the country,” Carter said in a press release. “Roc Nation has shown that entertainment and enacting change are not mutually exclusive ideas — instead, we unify them. This partnership is an opportunity to strengthen the fabric of communities across America.”

He continued:

“I’m really into action — I’m into real work. I’m not into how it looks. How it looks only lasts for a couple months until we start doing the work. I’ve been in this position many times. Take Tidal as a great example from five years ago. Now, people look at it today, people have a different outlook on it. But at the time, people didn’t see what was going on. So I’ve been in this position many times. I just show up and do the work, I’m not interested in how things look on the outside. If protesting on the field is the most effective way, then protest on the field. But, if you have a vehicle that you can inspire change and you can speak to the masses and educate at the same time.”

It all sounds good; however, it seems that the mission of this partnership stands in direct conflict with the NFL’s actions and their efforts to blackball Colin Kaepernick from the league for taking a stand against police brutality.

Activist and writer Shaun King, who has been deemed rather problematic himself over the years, took to social media to call Jay out over the questionable business deal.

“If you are baffled by the move that Jay Z just made with the NFL then you don’t actually listen to his music. He’s a proud capitalist. It’s the primary theme of his career. Last year he dissed people who performed at the Super Bowl. Wore a Kaep jersey. They made him an offer,” King tweeted.

“Jay Z is what I would call a woke capitalist. Woke describes his capitalism, but let’s be clear, he’s a capitalist, and if a good deal comes along, even if it means working with the NFL at the expense of Colin Kaepernick, he’ll make the deal. That’s what he just did,” he went on. “I don’t think Jay Z violated a single one of his core principles by making a deal with the NFL while they actively ban Colin Kaepernick from ever playing another game for the rest of his life. That’s all I’m saying. I wouldn’t do it, but I’m not Jay Z.”

He closed by saying that Jay Z did not consult Kaepernick before signing this deal.

“To be very clear… Jay Z DID NOT speak to or consult with Colin Kaepernick before he made this deal with the NFL. He openly said that to the NY Times. Sometimes people avoid advice and counsel that they know good and well will conflict with their money. ”

If you are baffled by the move that Jay Z just made with the NFL then you don't actually listen to his music. He's a proud capitalist. It's the primary theme of his career. Last year he dissed people who performed at the Super Bowl. Wore a Kaep jersey. They made him an offer. — Shaun King (@shaunking) August 14, 2019

Though Jay previously claimed that he spoke to Kap before securing the deal, TMZ‘s reports echo King’s statement: Kap never spoke to Jay.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

Shaun King Calls Out Jay-Z Over NFL Partnership: “He’s A Proud Capitalist” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com