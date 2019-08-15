In Pataskala, Ohio, a 15 yr old has been arrested and charged for making online threats against the Pataskala Street Fair. This was not taken lightly at all by the Pataskala Police Department and they moved in to resolve the issue quickly.

According to MyFox28Columbus.com, Pataskala Police received information Wednesday afternoon of a potential threat that was made on social media that showed a Snapchat video/picture that included a weapon along with the comment, “this is how I’m going to roll up to the fair.”

Detectives identified and arrested the teen and the child was taken to the juvenile detention center. The teen has been charged with aggravated menacing and police said additional charges may be added.

Ohio Teen Arrested for Online Threats Against Street Fair was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 2 hours ago

