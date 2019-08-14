CLOSE
Events
HomeEvents

The Chrisley’s Indicted on Tax Evasion and Bank Fraud!

52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: DJDM/WENN.com / WENN

Ohhhhhh, The Chrisley’s are in trouble! Todd and Julie Chrisley are being accused of some federal level crimes. The couple has been indicted for tax evasion and bank fraud but they are not taking these allegations lying down.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Ghostbusters'

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Todd Chrisley took to social media to explain, saying, “It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time. I won’t go into details, but it involved all kinds of really bad stuff like creating phony documents forging our signatures, and threatening other employees with violence if they said anything. To get revenge, he took a bunch of his phony documents to the U.S. Attorney’s office and told them we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud. That got their attention all right, but once we had a chance to explain who he was and what he’d done to us, they realized it was all a bunch of nonsense and they sent him on his way.”

53rd Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Chrisley and his wife were indicted on multiple counts of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, has also been indicted on tax-related offenses.

U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. said in a statement, “Todd and Julie Chrisley are charged not only with defrauding a number of banks by fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in loans, but also with allegedly cheating taxpayers by actively evading paying federal taxes on the money they earned. Celebrities face the same justice that everyone does. These are serious federal charges and they will have their day in court.”

These look like some pretty serious charges. What do you think?

 

 

The Chrisley’s Indicted on Tax Evasion and Bank Fraud! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Videos
Latest
EA Announces ‘Need For Speed Heat’ Is Coming…
 20 hours ago
08.15.19
The Sneaker Game: Stadium Goods’ Fresco Wilson
 21 hours ago
08.15.19
After Numerous Failed Attempts, The CBS & Viacom…
 21 hours ago
08.15.19
Cardi B Interviews Bernie Sanders About The USA’s…
 22 hours ago
08.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close