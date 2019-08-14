Ohhhhhh, The Chrisley’s are in trouble! Todd and Julie Chrisley are being accused of some federal level crimes. The couple has been indicted for tax evasion and bank fraud but they are not taking these allegations lying down.

Todd Chrisley took to social media to explain, saying, “It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time. I won’t go into details, but it involved all kinds of really bad stuff like creating phony documents forging our signatures, and threatening other employees with violence if they said anything. To get revenge, he took a bunch of his phony documents to the U.S. Attorney’s office and told them we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud. That got their attention all right, but once we had a chance to explain who he was and what he’d done to us, they realized it was all a bunch of nonsense and they sent him on his way.”

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Chrisley and his wife were indicted on multiple counts of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion. Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, has also been indicted on tax-related offenses.

U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. said in a statement, “Todd and Julie Chrisley are charged not only with defrauding a number of banks by fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in loans, but also with allegedly cheating taxpayers by actively evading paying federal taxes on the money they earned. Celebrities face the same justice that everyone does. These are serious federal charges and they will have their day in court.”

These look like some pretty serious charges. What do you think?

The Chrisley’s Indicted on Tax Evasion and Bank Fraud! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com