A$AP Rocky‘s assault case became a national topic. After spending a month in a Swedish jail, Rocky was freed and allowed to return home–not knowing his fate.

According to TMZ, Judges in A$AP Rocky’s assault case have found him guilty. However, he will not be facing additional jail time.

Related: A$AP Rocky Released From Swedish Jail

The Swedish judges issued their written ruling on Wednesday where they found the rapper guilty of assaulting a man in a street altercation.

Related: Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over A$AP Rocky

Rocky along with the other defendants will have to pay restitution to the victim as well as the court fees.

A$AP Rocky Found Guilty In Assault Case, But Won’t Face Jail Time was originally published on hot963.com

Written By: Jennifer | @jenn.alyse Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: