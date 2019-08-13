Ohio State’s Landers Opens up about Mental Health Illness

I want to send a big Kudos to Ohio State defensive tackle Robert Landers, who who opened up about his struggle with with mental illness.

The reasoning behind it relates to the mass shooting in his hometown of Dayton, Ohio, that shook him up enough to want to talk about it.

Known as “BB” , this Ohio State senior, said he has suffered bouts of anxiety and depression since his father was shot to death and he was forced to become the man of the house at age 10. When he got to Ohio State that he was mature enough to recognize what was happening and to stop regarding it as a weakness.

“God has continued to bless me and put me in certain positions, but it’s still an uphill battle on a day-to-day basis,” Landers said in a video he tweeted after the Dayton shootings. He wanted to us this platform to speak about an illness that so many may suffer from but be ashamed to admit.

For Landers, the grind of football practice with his teammates serves as a release, a chance to put aside all the pressures and the dark thoughts that sneak in sometimes.

“The best way I’ve learned to deal with this issue and this disease,” he said, “is surrounding myself with the best possible people I could surround myself (with).”

We send our love and condolences to the victims of the Dayton, OH mass shooting.

