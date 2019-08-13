LET’S MAKEUP: This Caribbean-Inspired Eyeshadow Palette Is Pigmentation Heaven

As a brown girl, nothing grinds my gears more than purchasing an eyeshadow palette that looks ashy on my skin. Not only is it a waste of money, it’s a slap in the face that some brands still have yet to perfect a formula that looks great on all skin complexions.

While the struggle can be real with finding a palette that offers an amazing color range and top of the line pigmentation, you can consider your search over thanks to Prime Beauty Cosmetics! The indie brand has just released its Island Gyal Eyeshadow Palette and baby, it’s an absolute must-have!

Created by Shemika Harmitt, this palette redefines the meaning of vibrant color! This 12-pan palette boasts a beautiful mix of mattes, metallics, pressed shimmers and glitters that will definitely add some color to your makeup looks. With unique monikers like “Dancehall,” “Yaardie” and “Rum Cake,” this palette will definitely give you a touch of the tropics no matter where you are.

Not only is the offering as beautiful as it looks, we are absolutely here for its travel-friendly packaging. We always need to make sure that we can pack our essentials for seamless travel and this palette makes it oh so easy!

We also dig that this palette comes equipped with beautiful transition shades and shadows that can be used to bring any look to life. While many eyeshadow palettes on the market contain hues many brown girls often skip over, you can count on getting your money’s worth by using every last shade in this offering.

The best part? This palette retails for only $32.00! An amazing offering that will go the distance with your makeup collection, this fab find is definitely worth picking up.

Even better, you’ll be supporting a black-owned brand that is dedicated to making women of color a priority.

“I’ve always believed that our beauty should always be celebrated and I’m proud that I can do just that,”Shemika shares. “Prime Beauty Cosmetics is a brand that was created to remind women of color that our beauty needs are primary. Not secondary.”

Cruelty-free and never tested on animals, it truly doesn’t get much better than this!

if you’re ready to add a burst of color into your makeup arsenal, you’ve come to the right place. Head on over to primebeautycosmetics.com to scoop up your palette right now!

