Mystikal Falls Off Stage 30 Seconds Into His Performance [VIDEO]

Thought a little fall could break Mystikal? Think again.

After taking a tumble in Tampa during a show last week, the rapper is on the mend and ready to hit the next city.

From the looks of the video fans captured, the rapper fell frontwards to his knee, and then over the stage after hopping up a step on stage. What happens in between the commotion is unclear, but the viral video shows the rapper continuing his performance sitting down.

Rapper Mystikal took to the stage in Tampa last night and 30 seconds later he was asking for an ambulance after slipping on a spilled drink and falling off the stage 😳https://t.co/PRZ4v8htVH pic.twitter.com/Imqxb5f44y — PopGlitz.co (@PopGlitz1) August 9, 2019

Shortly after, Mystikal took to social media to poke fun at the incident singing Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor” song before confirming that he was actually ok. He had a brace on his leg on but said he would go on to continue touring.

“I just bent it a little funny, it’s all good man,” he said. “I ain’t break nothing and I ain’t tear nothing but I got some of these [crutches] to take it easy but I’m standing up.”

Mystikal gives an update on his condition after falling off stage during his performance in Tampa last night pic.twitter.com/nbsSVGVQVr — Dirty Glove Bastard (@DGB_Media) August 9, 2019

