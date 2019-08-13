Pusha T Comments On His “Maybach Music VI” Verse [Video]

The internet is still hype about Pusha T’s “Maybach Music VI” verse and for good reason. In a recent interview he gave more context about the viscous sixteen bars he laid for Ross.

As spotted on Complex the Virginia native spoke to Joe Budden during the latest edition of The Joe Budden Podcast. Jumpoff wasted no time in getting him to discuss the memorable feature. While the “Drug Dealers Anonymous” rapper didn’t confirm he was taking shots at Drake or Lil Wayne, his answers let us know that he is still about the “if the shoe fits” life.

When asked “why did you do that to this verse that’s not out?” he responded “that’s what we in it for man, we here to rap, bro”. “We all have to do what we do best, the next guy got to do what he does best,” he added. “At this stage of my career, you know, I mean… hey man, hey,” he chuckled.

On the track Push had several lines that could be interpreted as bait for Drizzy or TuneChi including “What a hell of a year, true colors expose/Crowns on these clowns, it’s like you colored they nose.” Ultimately Rick Ross decided to pull his appearance from the final version of Port Of Miami 2 citing that he would like to bring Pusha and Wayne together in a more genuine manner.

