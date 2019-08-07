Yung Miami Provides An Update To Her Fans Following Shooting In Miami

(AllHipHop News) According to reports, City Girls member Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee was the victim of a shooting in Miami. She was leaving a recording studio on Tuesday morning when gunfire rang out at her Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Yung Miami took to Instagram to address her fans. The pregnant rapper wrote, “Thank you to everyone that reached out to me! I’m OKAY LOVE YALL 💕.” The 26-year-old entertainer was not injured during the incident. Miami-Dade police are searching for suspects.

