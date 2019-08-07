R. Kelly Busted For Paying A 16-Year-Old To Strip And Have Sex

(AllHipHop News) R. Kelly has been charged with two new sex crimes by prosecutors in Minnesota.

The disgraced singer is already facing serious charges in New York and his native Illinois, and now he has more sex crime felonies piling up.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced on Monday, that R. Kelly, real name Robert Sylvester Kelly, has been charged with engaging in prostitution with someone under 18, and hiring, offering or agreeing to hire someone for sexual contact.

Prosecutors claim the new charges stem from an alleged incident that took place in July, 2011, when he is accused of paying $200 to a teenage girl between the ages of 16 and 17 to strip and engage in sex acts with him in his hotel room.

R. Kelly is currently in custody in New York after pleading not guilty to five federal criminal charges that include racketeering and kidnapping.

He is also facing a 13-count indictment in Illinois for charges that include child pornography, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: