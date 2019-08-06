Drake Brings Out Meek Mill, Chris Brown, Tyga, Cardi B & More At OVO Fest 2019

(AllHipHop News) Drake used his 2019 OVO Fest set to share the stage with a few of his former rivals. Last night, Champagne Papi brought out Meek Mill, Tyga, and Chris Brown in The 6.

In addition to Drake blessing his fans by performing with men he once had issues with, Drake also made it a point to highlight women in Hip Hop. Cardi B ran through some of her popular tracks, and Megan Thee Stallion came to the North to hit “Big Ole Freak.”

Other guests included Rick Ross, Offset, DaBaby, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, YG, Popcaan, and Baka Not Nice. Of course, Drake closed out the festival. The OVO Sound leader’s event ended with fireworks lighting up the Toronto sky.

Check out the videos and coverable here

