Apple Offers $1M To Anyone Who Can Hack Them

APPLE IS TIRED OF THE GOVERNMENT TRYING BUY INFO FROM HACKERS

Looks like Apple is tired of the government trying to get the upper hand on them, so they’re taking the hacking into their own hands. According to Forbes, the tech company is looking for hackers to find vulnerabilities in iPhones and Macs, and the max bounty has increased from $200,000 to a HOT $1,000,000. The reward is by far the highest offer that any major tech company has dished out for any form of cyber-hacking research. In the past, only people invited to join Apple’s bug bounty program have been eligible for rewards, but starting in the fall Apple will be extending its eligibility for rewards to all researchers.

Apple’s head of security engineering Ivan Krstić made the announcement during his latest conference on iOS and macOS security. There are different tiers or levels depending on what type of vulnerability a hacker finds. There is also reportedly a 50% bonus for hackers who can find software weaknesses prior to release