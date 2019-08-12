CLOSE
STILL SAD: Nipsey Hussle’s Family Turns Down Offers For Public Birthday Celebration

Rick Ross, Zaytoven, Nipsey Hussle Celebrate the Winning Craft Syndicate Artists

Source: A1 Visuals / A1 Visuals

Nipsey Hussle’s family is still mourning and understandably they aren’t ready to do a public birthday celebration for him less than a year since his tragic death.

Nipsey Hussle‘s family is turning down hoards of proposals for a very public birthday bash honoring the slain rapper … because the wounds are just too fresh.

Sources close to Nipsey’s fam tell TMZ … there will be no city-wide celebration in Los Angeles, even though fans are begging for one, because his family is still in mourning.

Instead of a public event … we’re told Nipsey’s family will get together on August 15, on what would have been the Crenshaw rapper’s 34th birthday, and remember their lost loved one in private.

