Nipsey Hussle’s family is still mourning and understandably they aren’t ready to do a public birthday celebration for him less than a year since his tragic death.

via TMZ

Nipsey Hussle‘s family is turning down hoards of proposals for a very public birthday bash honoring the slain rapper … because the wounds are just too fresh.

Sources close to Nipsey’s fam tell TMZ … there will be no city-wide celebration in Los Angeles, even though fans are begging for one, because his family is still in mourning.

Instead of a public event … we’re told Nipsey’s family will get together on August 15, on what would have been the Crenshaw rapper’s 34th birthday, and remember their lost loved one in private.

STILL SAD: Nipsey Hussle’s Family Turns Down Offers For Public Birthday Celebration was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Bijou Star Posted August 12, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: