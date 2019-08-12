YAAAS!: Missy Elliot Set To Receive The 2019 MTV Video Vanguard Award

This is dope for so many reasons! Missy Elliot was just announced as the 2019 recipient of MTV’s Video Vanguard Award which is the highest MTV Video Award honor. Only legends and soon to be legends have received it and clearly Missy is a legend in her own right!

via People:

On Monday, MTV announced that the 5’2″ emcee and hip-hop pioneer — known by her Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott nickname — would receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the annual awards show, which will broadcast live globally from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Monday, Aug. 26.

It’s the VMA’s highest honor, and one that has gone to a bevy of iconic musical acts since it was created in 1984 like Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, U2, Pink, Rihanna, Britney Spears, Kanye West, The Rolling Stones, Janet Jackson, Madonna, David Bowie, and just last year, Jennifer Lopez.