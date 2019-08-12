Here’s How Jussie Smollett’s Character Will Exit From ‘Empire’

The executives over at FOX have revealed how they will have Jussie Smollett’s character make a smooth exit from the series Empire.

“He’s on his honeymoon,” entertainment president Michael Thorn told The Wrap at the Television Critics Association press tour. “He’s on his honeymoon and working on some projects abroad… that’s how we hear about him at the beginning of the season.”

Thorn added that they have already started shooting the episodes for the final season and the writers haven’t decided what else will be added to Jamal’s story.

“Honestly, I prefer to leave it at that because we’re only five or six episodes into the breaking of the season and I would rather the writers tell that story, rather than me guessing where it might go,” Thorn said.

Smollett was fired from the FOX series after he was accused of staging a hate crime against himself, recruiting two people who he had worked with and paid for fitness services to be a part of the scheme. Smollett had even did an interview with where he described the alleged attack in detail and even dubbed himself “the gay Tupac” after he “survived” the ordeal. After his investigation played out in the media, Smollett became a casuality of the cancel culture. While some celebs and fans stood with him, many others poked fun at him (i.e Chris Rock at the NAACP Image Awards) and dismissed him.

Smollett has been lowkey since the scandal has died down.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

