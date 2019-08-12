CLOSE
Events
HomeEvents

Janet Jackson Reveals She Doesn’t Have a Nanny!!

2008 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Ms. Jackson is a Do-it-yourselfer! Janet Jackson recently revealed that she does not have a nanny to assist her in raising her now 2 yr old son Eissa. She is doing it all on her own.

Janet Jackson Perfoms in Concert in Barcelona

Source: Robert Marquardt / Getty

Janet told Stellar magazine how she balances motherhood and her career, saying, “It is hard being a working mother. I don’t have a nanny, I do it all myself. Of course, when I’m working someone watches him, but it’s my baby and me.” She added, “I’ve slowed down a great deal. I don’t rehearse as many hours as I used to because of being with my baby. My days have been cut in half so I can spend that time with him.”

Her 18-show residency, called the Metamorphosis, at Las Vegas’  Park Theater is ending this month.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Janet Jackson & Motherhood
0 photos

The Latest:

 

 

Janet Jackson Reveals She Doesn’t Have a Nanny!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Videos
Latest
‘Dolemite Is My Name’: Eddie Murphy Channels Rudy…
 6 hours ago
08.12.19
Is Wale on Your All Time Rappers list?
 1 day ago
08.12.19
Quavo To Executive Produce Animated Hip Hop Series
 1 day ago
08.11.19
12 items
Cardi B Doesn’t Refrigerate Her Ketchup, Twitter Is…
 1 day ago
08.12.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close