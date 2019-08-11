CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Man Chokes Out His Daughter After Fight Over The Last Slice Of Pizza

Pepperoni pizza

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

According to Bossip a Phoenix father “became upset” because he told his daughter to save him a slice of pizza!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Well after he didn’t get his pizza, the girl said the man splashed water in her face, slapped her “a couple of times” and put his hands on her neck and “choked her to the point of where she passed out and urinated on herself.”

Check out more about this crazy story here:

The Latest:

Man Chokes Out His Daughter After Fight Over The Last Slice Of Pizza was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
‘Dolemite Is My Name’: Eddie Murphy Channels Rudy…
 5 hours ago
08.12.19
Is Wale on Your All Time Rappers list?
 1 day ago
08.12.19
Quavo To Executive Produce Animated Hip Hop Series
 1 day ago
08.11.19
12 items
Cardi B Doesn’t Refrigerate Her Ketchup, Twitter Is…
 1 day ago
08.12.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close