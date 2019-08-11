Man Chokes Out His Daughter After Fight Over The Last Slice Of Pizza

According to Bossip a Phoenix father “became upset” because he told his daughter to save him a slice of pizza!
Well after he didn’t get his pizza, the girl said the man splashed water in her face, slapped her “a couple of times” and put his hands on her neck and “choked her to the point of where she passed out and urinated on herself.”
