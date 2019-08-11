According to Bossip a Phoenix father “became upset” because he told his daughter to save him a slice of pizza!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Well after he didn’t get his pizza, the girl said the man splashed water in her face, slapped her “a couple of times” and put his hands on her neck and “choked her to the point of where she passed out and urinated on herself.”

Check out more about this crazy story here:

The Latest:

Man Chokes Out His Daughter After Fight Over The Last Slice Of Pizza was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: DJ EZ Posted August 11, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: