Quavo To Executive Produce Animated Hip Hop Series

He’s been heavy in the Atlanta Hip Hop scene with his superstar trio Migos and now another one of his dreams comes true. A press release reports that the Atlanta rapper will be executive producing his own animated series based on the Atlanta Hip Hop scene.

Per CTZNSIX, Quavo has been interested in animation for quite a while and the idea of working such a project has been on his radar. He also wants to create something that can help reach the youth around him.

“I have long seen how Hip Hop as well as our music really impacts kids,” Quavo stated. “I’ve loved animation my whole life, whether on TV or in movies, and I wanted my first jump into this premium content world to be a show just for kids. It will definitely reflect the creativity, love and families in and around the nawf side of Atlanta, where we grew up.”

Congratulations, Quay!

