CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Nipsey Hussle Disses Tekashi 6ix9ine on ‘Port of Miami 2’

Nipsey Hussle DTLR

Source: Daniel Bailey / Radio One

Rick Ross’ highly anticipated Port of Miami 2 is finally here, and the project comes with a slew of high profile features. One of the most notable is from the late Nipsey Hussle, who was tragically murdered back in March.

Nip didn’t hold any punches when it comes to how he felt about the now incarcerated Tekashi 6ix9ine. He rapped “Can’t name a fake n—a that was not exposed / Y’all n—as surprised that Tekashi told?”

So, what do you think? Fair or foul? Check out the track here and note your reaction by clicking on one of the emojis.

Nipsey Hussle Disses Tekashi 6ix9ine on ‘Port of Miami 2’ was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Quavo To Executive Produce Animated Hip Hop Series
 7 hours ago
08.11.19
‘Black Ink Crew’s’ Ceaser Arrested After Driving With…
 14 hours ago
08.11.19
Djimon Hounsou Locked In Bitter Custody Battle With…
 1 day ago
08.11.19
‘Black-Ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Files For Divorce From…
 1 day ago
08.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close