Today Rick Ross finally dropped his highly anticipated 10th studio LP Port of Miami 2 and to coincide with it’s release debuted a new visual for one of the album’s few solo cuts.

Keeping things simple and focused on himself, Ross’ visual to “Turnpike Ike” finds The Bawse sitting down and rapping into the camera while a thick young woman puts the moves on him and a high-end foreign automobile that needs all the TLC it can get.

Back on the east Young M.A. gets her NBA Jam big head on whie some big booty women play with each other in a kids pool on a lawn for her clip to “Big.” Who says you need an Olympic sized pool to enjoy life?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from PnB Rock featuring XXXTentacion, Q Money, and more.

RICK ROSS – “TURNPIKE IKE”

YOUNG M.A. – “BIG”

Q MONEY – “WHOLE 100”

PNB ROCK FT. XXXTENTACION – “MIDDLE CHILD”

Q MONEY – “WHOLE 100”

DRAM FT. H.E.R. & WATT – “THE LAY DOWN”

VILLAIN PARK – “VISIONS”

DEVILZ ADVOCATES – “LET’S GO”

TREV DESHON – “STRESSIN”

Rick Ross “Turnpike Ike,” Young M.A. “Big” & More | Daily Visuals 8.9.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted August 9, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: