CLOSE
So Beautiful
HomeSo Beautiful

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Tika Sumpter Switches It Up And Serves 1950’s Glam With This New Wig [POLL]

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-TCA

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Mixed-ish actress Tika Sumpter was in attendance at the ABC “TCA Summer Press Tour” in Los Angeles, California. The beauty is known for consistently switching up her look and debuted a new hairstyle that received mixed review.

ABC's Coverage Of Disney, Freeform & ABC Television Group's 2019 Summer TCA Tour

Source: Image Group LA / Getty

While addressing the press, Sumpter was spotted wearing a marigold Jonathan Simkhai dress and gold shoes. She was styled by Anita Patrickson. Her outfit compliments her melanin perfectly! She was serving modern 1950’s style with this dress and upped up the retro glam with this shoulder length loose wave wig containing a strong bang.

ABC's TCA Summer Press Tour Carpet Event - Arrivals

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

While the dress undoubtedly complimented her melanin and was a hit – there were mixed reviews on her hair. Bangs above the eyebrows are very 1950’s and she’s giving me Dorothy Dandrige vibes. Sumpter is absolutely gorgeous so if there was anyone willing to try and pull off this vintage look, it’s her!

ABC's Coverage Of Disney, Freeform & ABC Television Group's 2019 Summer TCA Tour

Source: Troy Harvey / Getty

Later she switched up her outfit for an all white ensemble. I love that she kept the same makeup and showed off the versatility of her gold shoes. Personally, I love the hairstyle with this look as well!

Sumpter posted a photo of her look and stated , “Living golden.” No matter what you think about her hairstyle, she’s definitely living a fabulous life!

We want to know what you think of her look. Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section.

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Did Jennifer Hudson’s 4th Of July Look Have A Stylish Spark? [POLL]

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Lizzo Pairs A Neon Dress With Sneakers For A Conversation Starting Look We’re Not Sure About [POLL]

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You REDy For Monica Brown’s New Hair Color? [POLL]

BET Essence Festival Weekend – House Of BET

Good Hair: 14 Photos Of Ari Lennox's Bountiful 4C Curls

14 photos Launch gallery

Good Hair: 14 Photos Of Ari Lennox's Bountiful 4C Curls

Continue reading Good Hair: 14 Photos Of Ari Lennox’s Bountiful 4C Curls

Good Hair: 14 Photos Of Ari Lennox's Bountiful 4C Curls

You know what good hair/pretty hair means to us? Healthy hair. And soul songstress Ari Lennox has a head full of it. Her bouncy 4C curls go with her everywhere, whether they're up in a bun, big bouncy ponytail or perfectly cascading down her face, her gorgeous tendrils are have become as signature to her persona as her angelic voice. https://twitter.com/arilennox/status/1079794453236379653?lang=en Lennox makes it her mission to encourage and honor other Black women with 4C hair and used her debut album, Shea Butter Baby, to do so. “The tracks are numbered because it ties in with the fact that I wanted the world to know to know about the different hair types and I didn’t want people thinking I was talking about bra sizes when I’m shouting my 4a, 4b, 4c women out at these shows,” Lennox told MTV News. “I needed them to know we’re putting on and glorifying our beautiful black curly haired women. I kind of wanted to promote that so more women could be encouraged to go natural.”

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Tika Sumpter Switches It Up And Serves 1950’s Glam With This New Wig [POLL] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Videos
Latest
‘Dolemite Is My Name’: Eddie Murphy Channels Rudy…
 9 hours ago
08.12.19
Is Wale on Your All Time Rappers list?
 1 day ago
08.12.19
Quavo To Executive Produce Animated Hip Hop Series
 1 day ago
08.11.19
12 items
Cardi B Doesn’t Refrigerate Her Ketchup, Twitter Is…
 1 day ago
08.12.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close