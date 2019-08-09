CLOSE
'Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood' Advance Screening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

With everyone talking about the top rappers and Singers of all time, TV producer Carlos King decided to come up with a list of the top reality TV stars of all time. King has produced shows like “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta,” and “Hollywood Divas.

'All-Star Celebrity Apprentice' Red Carpet Event

Source: Charles Eshelman / Getty

Check out the list below:

10. Evelyn Lozada

9. Tamar Braxton

8. Kenya Moore

7. Kim Kardashian

6. Joseline Hernandez

HollyRod Foundation's 17th Annual DesignCare Gala

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

5. Omarosa

4. Bethenny Frankel

3. NeNe Leakes

2. Tami Roman

1. Tiffany “New York” Pollard

Celebrity Big Brother - Contestants Enter The House

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

What do you think of this list??

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOP 10 REALITY STARS OF ALL TIME LIST was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

