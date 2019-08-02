A$AP Rocky Freed From Swedish Jail; Rapper Rushing Back To The United States

(AllHipHop News) A$AP Rocky and two members of his entourage have been released from custody after spending a month behind bars following a street fight in Stockholm, Sweden.

Senior District Court Judge Per Lennerbrant set the trio free on Friday at the end of a three-day trial, while announcing he would start sentencing on August 14.

U.S. leader Donald Trump was one of the first people to celebrate the rapper’s release, tweeting: “A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!”

As Friday’s proceedings wound down, A$AP Rocky offered to perform six months of community service in Sweden in return for his release.

Swedish prosecutors called on lawmakers to keep the star, real name Rakim Mayers, behind bars for six months for his part in an alleged beatdown of 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari, prompting the jailed rapper to tell the court he would be willing to perform community service if that was his sentence.

“I’m into charity work,” he said, urging the judge overseeing his case to set him free on bail, stating, “You know my address, you know my lawyer’s address.”

The rap star and two members of his entourage were caught on camera beating up the alleged victim and they have been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

All three pleaded not guilty and Rocky claimed he was acting in self-defense after his bodyguard was attacked.

But prosecutor Daniel Suneson urged the court not to buy the rap star’s version of events, stating, “We have three people who throw out punches and kicks against a person who is lying down. Their violence is clearly indefensible.”

“THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS AND ANYONE ACROSS THE GLOBE WHO SUPPORTED ME DURING THESE LAST FEW WEEKS I CANT BEGIN TO DESCRIBE HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR ALL OF YOU THIS HAS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT AND HUMBLING EXPERIENCE I WANT TO THANK THE COURT FOR ALLOWING ME BLADI AND THOTO TO RETURN TO OUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS THANKS AGAIN FOR ALL OF THE LOVE AND SUPPORT,” A$AP Rocky said.

