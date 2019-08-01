Nicki Minaj’s New Last Name Is “Petty”

(AllHipHop News) Nicki Minaj is official assuming her boyfriend’s last name, and it will be “Petty.”

Earlier this week, Nicki and her boyfriend Kenneth Petty were spotted at a Los Angeles courthouse to reportedly get a marriage license and make their relationship official.

According to reports, Nicki is going to take on her husband’s last name, making her full name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty.

The rap star’s fans began speculating that Nicki might be pregnant over the lyrics on her verse on Chance the Rapper’s track “Zanies and Fools.”

