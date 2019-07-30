Lil Nas X Destroyed An R&B Legends Song And He’s Being Sued For Millions Over It

(AllHipHop News) Lil Nas X may have to fork over some of the millions he is raking in from his record-breaking single “Old Town Road.”

The rap star is being sued for stealing a song by R&B singer Bobby Caldwell, using it as his own and destroying the original version’s value in the process.

According to reports, Lil Nas X did not have permission to sample Caldwell’s 1982 single “Carry On.”

But he used the track anyway and turned it into his song, also creatively titled “Carry On,” which has racked up millions of views on YouTube, Soundcloud, and Spotify.

The company, called The Music Force, claims Lil Nas X destroyed the entire worth of Caldwell’s original version when he sampled the tune.

The company wants over $25 million in damages from Lil Nas X and his label Sony Music for their illegal actions.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: