Judge In Chicago Says Jussie Smollet’s Lawyers Aren’t Allowed To Practice Law

(AllHipHop News) A retired judge who forced the appointment of a special prosecutor in the ongoing saga of Jussie Smollet is going after the disgraced actor’s high-powered legal team.

Retired Judge Sheila O’Brien has been a thorn in Jussie’s side since March when the actor was cleared of 16 felony charges for faking his assault back in January.

Judge O’Brien started looking at the case and eventually won a motion calling for the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate Jussie as well as Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

Now Judge O’Brien is looking to dismantle Jussie’s high-powered lawyers, Mark Geragos, and Tina Glandian.

This could have a huge impact on Jussie’s legal strategy since Glandian just filed a motion asking a judge to overturn the appointment of a special prosecutor. Judge O’Brien says the celebrity lawyers have no business representing Jussie in Chicago since neither of them has licenses to practice law in Illinois. She is asking a judge to report the lawyers for unlicensed practice of the law, in addition to throwing their motion to dismiss out of court. A hearing is set for July 31 and that’s when Jussie will learn his fate, or whether Judge O’Brien’s victory with the appointment of a special prosecutor will stand. Jussie maintains he was beaten by two white men supporting President Donald Trump. The men supposedly tied a noose around his neck and dosed him with bleach. But the cops claim the whole thing was just a ruse and that Jussie allegedly paid two Nigerian brothers to orchestrate the attack. Source

