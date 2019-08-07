The Top 15 Deadliest Cities in the U.S.

Did you know that almost 7000 people were murdered in 2017 in the United States? According to the Major Cities Cheif’s Association Violent Crimes Survey, that number is down by 252 from the previous year of 2016.

Here are the murder rates in 15 major cities across the U.S. for 2017.

15. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: the murder rate in Pittsburgh is 18.4 per 100,000.

14. Tulsa, Oklahoma: The murder rate in Tulsa is 18.6 per 100,000.

13. Milwaukee, Wisconsin: The murder rate in Milwaukee is 20 per 100,000.

12. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: The murder rate in Philadelphia is 20.2 per 100,000.

11. Cincinnati, Ohio: The murder rate in Cincinnati is 23.8 per 100,000.

10. Chicago, Illinois: The murder rate in Chicago is 24 per 100,000. In 2017, 650 people were murdered.

9. Newark, New Jersey: The murder rate in Newark is 25.6 per 100,000. 72 people were murdered in that city in 2017, down from 94 murders in 2016.

8. Memphis, Tennessee: The murder rate in Memphis is 27.1 per 100,000.

7. Kansas City, Missouri: The murder rate in Kansas City is 31.2 per 100,000 residents.

6. Las Vegas, Nevada: The murder rate in Las Vegas is 31.4 per 100,000. This number includes the 58 people who were killed in the tragic mass shooting at a country music festival in October 2017.

5. Cleveland, Ohio: The murder rate in Cleveland is 33.7 per 100,000.

4. Detroit, Michigan: The murder rate in Detroit is 39.7 per 100,000 residents. In 2017, 267 people were murdered in that city.

3. New Orleans, Louisiana: The murder rate in New Orleans is 40.6 per 100,000.

2. Baltimore, Maryland: The murder rate in Baltimore is 51.1 per 100,000.

1. St. Louis, Missouri: The murder rate in St. Louis is 64.9 per 100,000. In 2017, 205 people were murdered in Saint Louis. In 2016, 188 were murdered there.

August 7, 2019

