A$AP Rocky Attends Kanye West’s Sunday Service One Day After Being Released From Prison

Did A$AP Rocky’s run-in with Sweden law enforcement cause him to hand his life over to the Lord?

While it may be too early to tell, the rapper was recently seen celebrating his return to America at Kanye West’s Sunday Service this past Sunday.

Rocky attended the event with Kendall Jenner, A$AP Ferg, and Mr. West himself, who played a major role in aiding Trump on Rocky’s case.

The 30-year-old rapper recently returned home Saturday after spending one month in prison for getting into an altercation with a 19-year-old boy by the name of Mustafa Jafari.

His high profile trial has gotten the attention of many public figures, including President Donald Trump, who has been very vocal with his involvement in the case.

Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

It is alleged that the U.S Government threatened Sweden with negative consequences if the rapper’s trial did not conclude quickly.

Rocky has pled not guilty on charges of assault and currently awaits a verdict from Sweden courts. The final verdict is expected to be announced Wednesday, August 14.

