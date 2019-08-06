Destiny’s Child are planning a reunion!

Destiny’s Child are currently in the process of planning a huge reunion tour for 2020.

15 years after they split to pursue solo careers, Beyoncé has reportedly been secretly hustling away and setting up a huge US and European tour to mark the 20th anniversary of the Michelle, Kelly and Bey trio being formed.

A music insider told The Sun: “Beyonce has been desperate to get the girls back together with her in the studio and she can’t think of a better time than 2020, when they will be marking two decades as one of the world’s biggest all-female groups.”

The source added, “She saw the success of the Spice Girls tour and wants to replicate that — but far bigger and better.”