Looks like Wendy Williams and her estranged cheating ex-husband are on more than speaking terms.
Kevin Hunter is desperate to keep their “legacy” alive. Kevin is returning as the talk show host’s business manager amid their relationship issues.
After several “heart-to-heart” meetings, the two decided not to dissolve their production company, publishing house or foundation in an effort not to damage the “legacy” of their hard work.
Wendy Williams Is Taking Ex-Husband Kevin Back? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
