VICTORIA’S SECRET HIRES FIRST TRANSGENDER MODEL

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Viewing Party

Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN

According to reports, Victoria’s Secret may have hired its first transgender model! This is huge news for the brand because the hire comes after there was backlash over the chief marketing officer of parent company L Brand, Ed Razek, said last year that transgender and plus-size models shouldn’t be included in Victoria’s Secret’s annual televised fashion show, quote, “because the show is a fantasy.”

Check out transgendered Brazilian model, Valentina Sampaio below:

 

 

According to Vogue.com, Razek said, “I don’t think we can be all things to all customers. It is a specialty business; it isn’t a department store.” Razek later apologized.

What do you think of the new Victoria Secrets model?

VICTORIA'S SECRET HIRES FIRST TRANSGENDER MODEL

