It’s Official: Diddy Is Dating Lori Harvey & It’s Serious [VIDEO]

Welp it’s official Lori Harvey and Diddy are in fact dating and it’s clearly serious given that they just went on a joint family trip to Italy.

Now I don’t know about The Harvey’s but I’m willing to bet my last dollar that my family would have a serious issue with a 49-year-old man dating me if I were only 22.  But then again Lori is technically a grown woman and there isn’t much they can do to stop her if that’s what she wants.  With that being said it looks like Lori’s mom is all in  and doesn’t have an issue with her daughter dating Diddy and even posted a video of the family with Diddy at dinner while on vacation.

See the pics and video below:

[caption id="attachment_4630534" align="alignnone" width="300"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] So, how many of you all have had your son's sloppy seconds? Hey calm down, I didn't mean it like that. What I mean is that Lori Harvey, Steve Harvey's stepdaughter, used to date Diddy's son Justin Combs. Now Harvey and Diddy have been linked, supposedly since March, as there were even rumors of a potential engagement after Lori was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her right finger at an event a few months ago. Whew. You got all that? Here's what the social media experts had to say!

