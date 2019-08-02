Cops Called To The Carter’s Residence

WHEN YOUR FRIEND’S PLAY TOO MUCH!

Cops were called to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s East Hampton Village mansion after a man came in there driveway and saying he was invited over. The man used the gate talkbox to tell security the name of his friend who invited him over. After giving the name of his friend, he was immediately turned away. The police still drove by to check on things and found the man three driveways down walking down the street. Police questioned him and he told them that his friend’s invite to the Carter’s address must have just been a prank on him. Police still escorted the man to the train station.

“Officers were called to a house on Briar Patch Road on Saturday at about 12:30 a.m. after a stranger told security guards he had been invited to the house, which is owned by Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The man had pushed the talk button on the driveway keypad and said he was looking for someone, whose name was redacted from the report. He left the area, but police found him a few driveways away, using a photograph sent to them by the security guards. The man said a friend had invited him to the house and must have been playing a joke. Police escorted him to the East Hampton train station.”

