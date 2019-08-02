FacebookLiveFriday with Lincoln Ware 8/2/19

If you missed “Facebook Live Friday,” no worries, you watch it right here!

Lincoln Ware’s Summer Tour continues as Lincoln Ware broadcast live from Liming Time restaurant

Today’s guest: Mayor John Cranley calls in to talk about the Trump rally and Donald Trump’s comments towards him and Kevin Aldrige had his weekly update from the Enquirer.

Today’s topics: The Trump rally, Tracie Hunter protest, and voting in this upcoming election.

Written By: Raven Nevar Posted 13 hours ago

